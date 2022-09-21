Uniform Fiscal Object Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2021. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

