UniFarm Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, UniFarm has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $88,914.85 and $40,116.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00125875 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00863651 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. The Reddit community for UniFarm is https://reddit.com/r/UniFarm_. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
