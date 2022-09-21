Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.7% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 39,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,833,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

QUAL stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $111.76. 793,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

