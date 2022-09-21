Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $10,251,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 337,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. 91,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

