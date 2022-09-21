Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. McKesson accounts for 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $6.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

