UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.99

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.99 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 182999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,656,000 after acquiring an additional 343,289 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

