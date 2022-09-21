Tsfg LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.44. 31,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

