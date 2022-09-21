Tsfg LLC Buys 340 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

IYR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. 48,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,084. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

