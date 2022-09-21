Tsfg LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,553. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

