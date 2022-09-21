Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.35

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.35 and traded as high as $32.76. Trustmark shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 308,119 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $61,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trustmark by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

