Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises about 8.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIZE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 73,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIZE traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $113.48. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.99. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $139.40.

