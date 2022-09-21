TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.08

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.08 and traded as high as $47.96. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 51,056 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

