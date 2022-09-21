Tricida Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,747 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,820 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,103,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,975,713.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tricida news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $333,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,103,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,975,713.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 477,760 shares of company stock worth $4,523,377. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Tricida by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 283,883 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Tricida by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tricida by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares during the period.

Tricida Stock Down 5.9 %

TCDA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. 22,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Tricida has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $524.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

