Treecle Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,221.00 (TRCL)

Treecle (TRCL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Treecle has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $25,221.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Treecle has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Treecle coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00865854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treecle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treecle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

