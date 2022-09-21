Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 56,985 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,985 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. 24,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,187. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
