Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. 592,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,277,394. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

