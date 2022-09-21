Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

