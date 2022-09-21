TOWER Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $130,645.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00865760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,520,024 coins. TOWER’s official website is www.crazydefenseheroes.com. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets.”

