Total Crypto Market Cap Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $414,374.00 (TCAP)

Total Crypto Market Cap Token (TCAP) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Total Crypto Market Cap Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Total Crypto Market Cap Token has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $414,374.00 worth of Total Crypto Market Cap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Total Crypto Market Cap Token coin can currently be bought for $113.62 or 0.00575190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00059741 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010630 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00064239 BTC.

About Total Crypto Market Cap Token

TCAP is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2021. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s total supply is 16,207 coins. The Reddit community for Total Crypto Market Cap Token is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Total Crypto Market Cap Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TCAP gives holders real-time price exposure to the total cryptocurrency market cap. It's a new, 250% fully backed, fully collateralized asset that’s both audited and accurately representative of the entire cryptocurrency complex by total market capitalization. “

