Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Down 6%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,525,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,556,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timber Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of Timber Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.