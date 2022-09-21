Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Down 6%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,525,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,556,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,274.17% and a negative return on equity of 228.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of Timber Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

Further Reading

