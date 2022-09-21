Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBHC. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 445.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 104,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

