Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.