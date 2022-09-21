Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

