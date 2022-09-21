Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Novartis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $1,164,000. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 88.7% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 61.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

