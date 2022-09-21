Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

TIMB stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 47.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 82,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 47.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

