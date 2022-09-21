Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
TIM Stock Down 0.7 %
TIMB stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.61.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TIM (TIMB)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.