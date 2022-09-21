Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.18.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.27. 21,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,630. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

