The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,042.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The Weir Group Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

