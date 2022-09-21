The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.6% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $40,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $219.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

