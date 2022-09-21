The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 3.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.30. 30,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,325. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

