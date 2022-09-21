The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,300 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 658,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994 in the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $859,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 105.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 67,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 28.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 319.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,410. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $319.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

