The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Joint Price Performance

Joint stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 149,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,178. The company has a market cap of $242.51 million, a P/E ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,185,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,495,962.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Joint by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Joint by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Joint by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Joint by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.