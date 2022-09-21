The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.15. Hershey has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

