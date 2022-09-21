The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $14.50

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

Accolade stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. Accolade’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Accolade by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 743.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 459,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.