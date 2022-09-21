The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.26. 1,546,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.06 and its 200-day moving average is $320.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.