The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Up 6%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares were up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 9,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,181,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

