The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Shares of CLX traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,815. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average is $142.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

