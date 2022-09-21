The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

CLX opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average of $142.71. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

