The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.39. The stock had a trading volume of 99,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,953. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.