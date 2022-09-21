The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.84

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 8392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,925.00.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.