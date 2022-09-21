The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.84

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 8392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,925.00.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

About The Berkeley Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

