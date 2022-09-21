TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. 41,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 119,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22,835.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
