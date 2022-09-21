TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. 41,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 119,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22,835.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 284,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

