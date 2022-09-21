Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.42 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.