Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $67.97 billion and approximately $48.70 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00125907 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00873359 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022050 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 70,156,782,826 coins and its circulating supply is 67,962,568,222 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
