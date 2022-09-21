Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.10

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 95833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLSNY. Barclays upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24.
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.
