TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.47

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 42908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.87.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

