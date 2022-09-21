Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.53

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 5220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

