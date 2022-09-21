Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF remained flat at $1.17 during trading on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

