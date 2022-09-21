Syscoin (SYS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.13 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $111.71 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,510.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00257889 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00049399 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010031 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 661,557,968 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

