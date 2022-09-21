Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

SYY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,453. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

