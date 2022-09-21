Synthetify (SNY) Price Hits $0.15

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $851,818.50 and approximately $83,099.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00875312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Buying and Selling Synthetify

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange. Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time. Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties. You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets. Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

