Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

SLVM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

